Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liquidia Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc purchased 1,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

