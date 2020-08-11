515 Shares in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE:PJT opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.96. PJT Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $232.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

