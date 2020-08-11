Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter worth $77,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monro during the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $247.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.86 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Monro from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

