Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 7.1% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 8.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Crocs by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

