Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:STXB) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STXB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 43.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Robert S. Beall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $205,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STXB opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

