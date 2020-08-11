Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 357.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 20.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.60 million, a P/E ratio of 600.33 and a beta of 0.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $74.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENTA shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

