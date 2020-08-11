Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 91.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,663,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,627,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 845,578 shares of company stock worth $23,191,754. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 525.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $48.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.