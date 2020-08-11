Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 173.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xencor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Xencor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. BidaskClub raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of XNCR opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. Xencor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xencor Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

