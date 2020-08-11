Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 255 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthequity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Healthequity by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 57.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthequity alerts:

In other Healthequity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,800.33, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HQY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Healthequity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Healthequity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.