Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,055 BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 118.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.9% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 27,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $928,052.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,065.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,310 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

