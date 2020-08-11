NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth about $38,050,000. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in NewMarket by 9.2% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NewMarket by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43,201 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NewMarket during the second quarter worth approximately $14,905,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 410.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE:NEU opened at $368.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.50. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by ($5.08). The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

