Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tanker alerts:

Nordic American Tanker stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $657.14 million, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Nordic American Tanker Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.