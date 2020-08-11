Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPLD. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 208,301 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,377,000 after buying an additional 227,283 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,865,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 34,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 537,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $167,703.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. Upland Software Inc has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.