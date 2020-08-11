Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,270 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,693,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 67.5% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $3,246,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,054,368.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 81,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,105,358.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,469.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,856 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,404 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

