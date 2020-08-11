Strs Ohio Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.9% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,890 shares of company stock worth $9,793,556. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

FICO stock opened at $437.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.