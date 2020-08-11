Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EARN shares. TheStreet lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 32,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $320,181.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 192,523 shares of company stock worth $1,870,646. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EARN opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 226.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

