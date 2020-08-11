Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 359.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $487,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 107.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCB opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $265.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

