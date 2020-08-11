Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,664,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 185.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 831,686 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 979,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 970,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 941,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCS opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

