Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 85,400 Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2020

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eros International by 31.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Eros International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Eros International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Eros International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Eros International by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EROS opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. Eros International plc has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eros International (NYSE:EROS)

