Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Saia were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,740,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Saia by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $128.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.87. Saia Inc has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $132.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $111,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $584,117.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $1,006,486.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

