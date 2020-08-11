ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,963,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,677,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProAssurance by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ProAssurance by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,523,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after buying an additional 509,962 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,152,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $879.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.24.

PRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

