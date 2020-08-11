Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Wendys by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Wendys by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Wendys by 25.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.24. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Wendys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.62.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

