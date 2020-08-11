Strs Ohio Reduces Position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ALLETE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ALLETE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALE opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $88.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.26). ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $243.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on ALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ALLETE from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

