270 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,986,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

KNSL opened at $201.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $212.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $134.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $161,661.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,434 shares in the company, valued at $25,957,363.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at $11,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,668 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

