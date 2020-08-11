Strs Ohio Has $274,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,183,579 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $123,413,000 after acquiring an additional 539,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $64,132,000 after purchasing an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,020,528 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 735,077 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,407,466 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

