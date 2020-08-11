Strs Ohio Invests $273,000 in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

MRSN stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

In related news, VP Ashish Mandelia sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $76,083.67. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

