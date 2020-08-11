Strs Ohio Purchases 1,200 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Viad were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Viad by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 915.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viad by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Viad by 49.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Viad by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:VVI opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $379.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.