Strs Ohio Acquires 1,100 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Systemax were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Systemax by 4.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Systemax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Systemax by 8.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Systemax by 76.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Systemax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYX opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.55. Systemax Inc. has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $242.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.05 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Systemax Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Systemax’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 1,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $40,134.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

