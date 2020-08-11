Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of Biglari worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Biglari by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period.

NYSE:BH opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $124.99.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($400.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Biglari from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

