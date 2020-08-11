Strs Ohio Acquires 10,500 Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Franks International worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franks International during the 4th quarter valued at $6,013,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Franks International during the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,777,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 300,438 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Franks International by 2,484.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 260,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Franks International by 98.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 212,887 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Franks International NV has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franks International NV will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $1,101,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,767,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,074.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,391,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,363. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

