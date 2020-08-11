Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Merchants Bancorp worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 62.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $567.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.01. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

