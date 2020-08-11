Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 674,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Foundation Building Materials by 5.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 301,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $698.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $486.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

FBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

