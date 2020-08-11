Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 797,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 161,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 127.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares in the company, valued at $8,395,735.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $17,565,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 44,499 shares of company stock worth $983,381 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camping World from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

