Strs Ohio Takes Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,964,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter valued at $1,188,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $303.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen purchased 25,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $293,749.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,997.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.