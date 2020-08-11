TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TechTarget by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 15.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 45.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Securities started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

TechTarget stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $339,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,681.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $193,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at $614,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 475,561 shares of company stock worth $15,040,289. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

