Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Puma Biotechnology worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $16,458,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $5,385,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,334,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 563,782 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 450,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $27,790.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,407 shares of company stock valued at $380,743. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $416.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.21. Puma Biotechnology Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 283.51% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

