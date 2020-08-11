Strs Ohio Acquires 400 Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after buying an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in REX American Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 140.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

REX stock opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.96 million, a P/E ratio of -149.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

