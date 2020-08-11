Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Holdings Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cato were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cato by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cato by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cato by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 231,291 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Cato by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 387,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. Cato Corp has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $204.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

