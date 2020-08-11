Strs Ohio Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 42,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 21.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 742.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 237.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

VIAV has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

