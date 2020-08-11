Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Agilysys worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 235.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Agilysys stock opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

