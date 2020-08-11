Strs Ohio Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.5% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 105,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEX opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $653.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

