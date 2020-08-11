Strs Ohio Invests $329,000 in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. Arcus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.35). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

