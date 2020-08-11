Strs Ohio Has $317,000 Stock Position in Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its position in Retail Value by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 112,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Value by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 27.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVI. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Retail Value in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Retail Value stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Retail Value Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ?RVI? on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

