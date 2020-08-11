Strs Ohio Invests $325,000 in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberOptics by 1,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,607 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 48,507 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $828,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 128.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CyberOptics from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of CYBE opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.27. CyberOptics Co. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

