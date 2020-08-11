Strs Ohio Buys 1,800 Shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Strs Ohio raised its position in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at $132,000. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut South Plains Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $270.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 7.10%.

In other news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,875,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $77,950. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

