Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.20% of Container Store Group worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Container Store Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Container Store Group by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Container Store Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Container Store Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 9,278 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Container Store Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

TCS stock opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Container Store Group Inc has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). Container Store Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $151.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Container Store Group Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

