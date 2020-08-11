Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Knoll were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knoll in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,593,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Knoll by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,810,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Knoll by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,251 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Knoll by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 497,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Knoll by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 683,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 141,023 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Knoll has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:KNL opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $685.29 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 2.17%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

