Strs Ohio Increases Stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $17,623,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $12,106,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 431,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,958,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $6,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.12. Ambarella Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 7,453 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $409,318.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,806.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.43.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

