Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

HII opened at $169.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $147.14 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

