Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $307,000 Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,942,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 844.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JXI opened at $57.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.19. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $64.27.

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

